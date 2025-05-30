Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Paychex worth $60,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.52. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

