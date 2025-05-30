Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.9 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.20.
Nordson Trading Up 6.8%
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 40.10%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
