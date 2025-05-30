Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 40 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $305.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.61 and its 200-day moving average is $269.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $211.54 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

