Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 29th

Salesforce, Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, C3.ai, Tempus AI, ServiceNow, and GE Aerospace are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating within the medical and life sciences sectors, including pharmaceutical firms, medical device manufacturers, biotechnology developers, health insurers, and healthcare service providers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the industry’s growth potential, which is driven by factors like aging populations, technological innovation, regulatory approvals, and changing healthcare policies. Because healthcare demand tends to be relatively stable, healthcare stocks are often viewed as a defensive investment during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $15.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,239,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.16 and its 200 day moving average is $305.79. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,095,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,473,469. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.46. 7,730,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $268.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.65.

C3.ai (AI)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $5.98 on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 42,574,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ TEM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,657,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,305. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of -7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,015.55. 837,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,048. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $892.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $975.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,974,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,001. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $247.99. The stock has a market cap of $260.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.75.

