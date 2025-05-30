DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.800-14.400 EPS.

DKS stock opened at $181.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

