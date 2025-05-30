iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after buying an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,880 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,432 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2592 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

