Kings Path Partners LLC Has $740,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kings Path Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.56 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

