iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 175.2% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 94,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,981 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,948.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,291 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 79,469 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.2%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $83.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

