Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Sells 2,483 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. jvl associates llc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.6% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.