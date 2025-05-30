Quent Capital LLC Sells 986 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.