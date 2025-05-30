TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 353.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 364.5%.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $13.25 on Friday. TFS Financial has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFS Financial news, insider Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,354.86. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $47,212.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,358.02. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,446 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

