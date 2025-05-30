American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn Sells 122,655 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 122,655 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $3,236,865.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,425,385.54. This trade represents a 8.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMSC opened at $28.04 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.63 and a beta of 2.81.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $14,948,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $14,123,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $11,360,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,188,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

