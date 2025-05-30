Paula A. Sneed Sells 8,647 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.