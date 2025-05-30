Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren B. Kanders Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $1,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,566,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,846,617.12. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cadre Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $32.76 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $130.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadre by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

