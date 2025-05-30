GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 464,941 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19,937.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,941 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.64% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $853,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.04.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

