Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,793,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,591,000 after buying an additional 370,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,979,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $972,156,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,665,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,644,000 after buying an additional 585,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after buying an additional 227,202 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,211,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $89.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

