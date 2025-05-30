Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,544 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,315 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,922,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.99 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The company had revenue of $760.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

