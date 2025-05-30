DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) COO Prabir Adarkar Sells 15,660 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,660 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $3,130,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 954,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,868,717.90. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89.

On Thursday, April 24th, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $3,697,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total value of $3,711,600.00.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $204.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 757.70 and a beta of 1.68. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $215.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

