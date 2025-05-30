Promising Outdoor Stocks Worth Watching – May 29th

Best Buy, Walmart, CRH, Deckers Outdoor, Amer Sports, Kroger, and Lowe’s Companies are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are hardy annual or biennial varieties of the flowering plant Matthiola, grown in open-air garden beds rather than in greenhouse conditions. They’re bred to tolerate cooler temperatures and variable weather, producing fragrant clusters of blooms in shades of white, pink, purple, and red during spring and fall. Gardeners often use outdoor stocks for colorful bedding, borders, and cut-flower displays. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded down $6.05 on Thursday, hitting $65.48. 8,206,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.66. 5,378,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,801,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.17.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,412,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,059. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.15. 2,902,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,232. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74.

Amer Sports (AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Shares of NYSE:AS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,098,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,800. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.90. 3,885,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,913. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. Kroger has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.51. The company had a trading volume of 962,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,566. The company has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.80. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

