FC Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 10,180 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV)

FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr November (ZNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZNOV was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

