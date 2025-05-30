SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

