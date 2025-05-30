FC Advisory LLC Purchases 3,324 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 290.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.