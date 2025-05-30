Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $4.86 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 173,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

