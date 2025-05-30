Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys 1,455 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.4% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.43. The company has a market cap of $455.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

