Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 21 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pets at Home Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

PETS opened at GBX 268.10 ($3.62) on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 193.90 ($2.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 326 ($4.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.05) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pets at Home Group

In related news, insider Garret Turley bought 21,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £49,956.66 ($67,426.99). Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

