Slate Grocery REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SGR.UN)

Posted by on May 30th, 2025

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TSE:SGR.UN opened at C$15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.10. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of C$10.65 and a twelve month high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$886.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.