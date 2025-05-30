Slate Grocery REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of TSE:SGR.UN opened at C$15.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.10. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of C$10.65 and a twelve month high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$886.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.66.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
