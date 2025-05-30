Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 2,103 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IDXX opened at $515.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $530.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

