Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 3,360 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 497.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 482,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $74.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.26 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

