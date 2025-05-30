Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys Shares of 1,298 HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in HEICO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 408.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares in the company, valued at $37,659,685.29. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 418 shares in the company, valued at $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $300.45 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $212.37 and a 1-year high of $300.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

