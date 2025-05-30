AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $28.77 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,702 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

AGG stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.