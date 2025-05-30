The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough Sells 5,406 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of HD opened at $368.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.93 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Home Depot by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 117,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Home Depot by 38.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $134,114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

