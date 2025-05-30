Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,010,000 after buying an additional 311,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

