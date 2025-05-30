McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $311.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.27 and a 200-day moving average of $301.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

