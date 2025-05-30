Private Client Services LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,296,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after acquiring an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $214.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

