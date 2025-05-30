VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,241 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 4.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $89.94 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

