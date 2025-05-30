Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires New Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,309 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Credicorp by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,716,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Credicorp by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after buying an additional 282,869 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Credicorp by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 494,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after buying an additional 280,361 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,187,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.7%

Credicorp stock opened at $209.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.86. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $210.71.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $10.9577 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

