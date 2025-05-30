Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $117.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.