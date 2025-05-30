Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells 31,200 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,716,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,445,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,547,878.35. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -187.72 and a beta of 0.84.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Intapp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
