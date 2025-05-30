Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells 31,200 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,716,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,445,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,547,878.35. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -187.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 74.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

