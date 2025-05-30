Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk Sells 91,588 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $358.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

