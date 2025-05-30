Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk Sells 91,588 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of TSLA opened at $358.43 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 175.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tesla
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tesla
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.