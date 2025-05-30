iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 196,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 131,093 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Baring Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,460,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

