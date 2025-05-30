Insider Buying: VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Insider Buys $1,006,903.20 in Stock

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) insider Bracken Darrell acquired 85,840 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,903.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 295,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,112.38. This trade represents a 40.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VF Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. VF Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of VF from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of VF from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211,440 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Further Reading

