ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.61

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6132 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a dividend payout ratio of 66.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

