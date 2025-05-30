Capital Market Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $128.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

