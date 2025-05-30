Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV stock opened at $471.92 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $489.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.88.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.78.

View Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.