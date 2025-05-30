GoalVest Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,484,000 after buying an additional 1,104,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,726,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after buying an additional 187,110 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,686,000 after buying an additional 612,953 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,298,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,346,000 after buying an additional 202,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,988,000 after buying an additional 158,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

