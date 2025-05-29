The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $367.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.70 and its 200-day moving average is $386.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.