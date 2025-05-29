Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $10.27 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 1.6% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after buying an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 559,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,528,000 after buying an additional 378,462 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $420.36 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.77 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.40 and a 200-day moving average of $447.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

