DSG Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 921 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:ECL opened at $262.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.44. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $273.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.