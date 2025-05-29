NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 503,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.