Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.12.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $235.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.27. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $274.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,917 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $685,355,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $365,684,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $294,785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

